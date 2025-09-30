Bengaluru college student, 22, killed by tipper lorry while avoiding pothole: Report

A 22-year-old college student lost her life in eastern Bengaluru on Monday after a tipper lorry ran over her while she tried to avoid a pothole, police confirmed. The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, Avalahalli, in the jurisdiction of KR Puram traffic police. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, Avalahalli, in the jurisdiction of KR Puram traffic police.

The deceased, identified as Dhanashree, a second-year B.Com student, was commuting to her college on her two-wheeler when she lost balance trying to swerve around a pothole. According to police reports, she fell to the ground, and the tipper lorry traveling immediately behind ran over her head, resulting in instantaneous death. The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, Deccan Herald reported.

According to the report, authorities have been able to trace the vehicle using CCTV footage. Police officials have also confirmed that the driver will be arrested soon.

The KR Puram police have registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the tipper lorry driver. Residents and commuters in the area have long complained about poor road conditions and potholes at Budigere Cross, citing recurring accidents and near-misses in the past months, the report added.

This tragic incident underscores growing concerns over road safety in Bengaluru, particularly in areas where poorly maintained roads intersect with heavy vehicle traffic. The city has seen multiple similar cases where potholes have contributed to accidents involving two-wheelers and pedestrians.

