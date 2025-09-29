Bengaluru teen hospitalized after alleged assault by mother during domestic dispute: Report

A domestic altercation turned into a legal case in Avalahalli, Bengaluru, after a 14-year-old boy accused his mother of physically assaulting him, resulting in injuries that required hospital treatment. In Bengaluru, a 14-year-old boy issued a complaint against his mother for physical assault during a domestic dispute.

The Class IX student, who studies at a private school, was reportedly caught in the crossfire of a heated argument between his parents on the evening of September 25. According to his complaint, he was trying to study in his room with his younger brother when he heard his parents arguing. Disturbed by the noise, the teen stepped out and asked them to stop, a report by The Times of India stated.

The situation escalated when he raised his voice, prompting his mother to allegedly push him forcefully, causing him to fall and injure his left hand.

In his statement to the police from Dr Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, the boy further claimed that his mother repeatedly hit him with slippers, scratched his chest and back, and allegedly attempted to attack him with a small knife. He said his father intervened and managed to prevent further harm before rushing him to the hospital.

The teen also alleged a previous incident of assault on September 23, for which he was treated in the outpatient department of the same hospital, said the report.

Following his complaint, Avalahalli police filed a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 115 and 118, which deal with voluntarily causing hurt and grievous hurt using dangerous means. A notice has been issued to the boy's mother to appear before investigators.

Police believe the situation may have stemmed from ongoing marital issues. A senior officer said both the mother and the boy will undergo counselling, and the investigation will include a fresh round of statements to better understand the circumstances, the report said.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.