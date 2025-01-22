Kerala businessman robbed of 1.5 lakh cash and car at knifepoint near Mysuru, incident caught on camera. Video

In a daylight robbery near Karnataka's Mysuru, a group of masked men ambushed a Kerala businessman and escaped with his car and a cash bag containing ₹1.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Monday morning at Harohalli village in Jayapura Hobli.(X)

The incident unfolded on Monday morning at Harohalli village in Jayapura Hobli, around 9.15 am, PTI reported.

The victim, identified as Ashraf, was traveling with his driver, Sufi, en route from Sulthan Bathery to HD Kote to make a payment for areca nuts. While on the way, their vehicle was intercepted by two cars carrying the assailants.

The incident, caught on camera, shows the attackers pulling Ashraf out of his car and overpowering him. Although Ashraf was unharmed, Sufi sustained injuries to his hand during the scuffle. The attackers, armed with knives, reportedly threatened and assaulted the duo before fleeing with the vehicle and cash, the reported added.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident, registering a case of dacoity under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police teams are working to track down the culprits, analyzing surveillance footage and investigating the possibility of additional individuals being involved.

The robbery comes on the heels of a shocking heist in Bidar where a 40-year-old security guard was killed, and a cash refilling staff member was injured by four unidentified robbers who fled with ₹93 lakh from an ATM near the deputy commissioner’s office complex in Bidar recently.

A team from the cash management services (CMS) agency was depositing cash in the ATM, located near the State Bank of India’s head office, when four armed men arrived in a vehicle without license plates. The robbers threw chili powder on the staff, opened fire, and fled with ₹93 lakh, said Bidar superintendent of police (SP) Pradeep Gonti.

“Giri Venkatesh died on the spot, while Shivakumar Rajshekhar, a 33-year-old who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment,” Gonti said.

