Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
Karnataka govt grants 18 Lakh aid to family of guard killed in Bidar ATM robbery

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 18, 2025 01:17 PM IST

Police are searching for suspects who stole ₹93 lakh. The family will also receive monthly support and employment opportunities.

The Karnataka government has announced an ex-gratia payment of 18 lakh to the family of a security guard who was fatally shot during a robbery in Bidar. The suspects involved in the crime remain at large, with several police teams actively pursuing leads to apprehend them.

Four armed assailants, arriving in a vehicle without license plates, attacked the staff by throwing chili powder at a security guard and he was shot dead in Bidar.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre visited the bereaved family of Venkatesh in Bemalakheda village, located in Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district, to offer condolences. The minister confirmed that 8 lakh would be provided from the Social Welfare Department, while an additional 10 lakh would be sanctioned following discussions with the Chief Minister. Furthermore, Venkatesh's mother will receive a monthly stipend of 5,000, and one family member will be given an outsourced position in the Social Welfare Department.

What happened in Bidar?

The incident occurred when a team from the Cash Management Services (CMS) agency was depositing money into an ATM near the State Bank of India’s head office. Four armed assailants, arriving in a vehicle without license plates, attacked the staff by throwing chili powder at them, subsequently opening fire and escaping with 93 lakh in cash. Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gonti reported that Venkatesh died instantly, while 33-year-old Shivakumar Rajshekhar sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gang had been tailing the cash van and ambushed the team as they exited their vehicle to approach the ATM. The security personnel, an ex-army gunman escorting the cash box, was unable to retaliate after being blinded by chili powder. One of the attackers, armed with a revolver, shot Venkatesh at close range before the group made off with the stolen money. All the robbers were masked to obscure their identities.

In a related development, a suspect believed to be connected to the Bidar robbery was involved in another shooting incident targeting a security guard in Hyderabad's Afzalgunj area the following day. Authorities suspect the gang is attempting to escape to northern Indian states with the looted cash.

Saturday, January 18, 2025
