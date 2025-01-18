Menu Explore
Bengaluru metro's Purple Line to face partial disruption on Sunday morning. More details

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Namma Metro Purple Line services will experience partial disruption on Sunday due to maintenance between MG Road and Cubbon Park.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line services will face a partial disruption on Sunday morning due to scheduled maintenance work between MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations, according to a statement by BMRCL. Metro operations between Indiranagar and Majestic stations will be temporarily halted for a few hours on Sunday morning.

Bengaluru metro's Purple Line will face disruption on Sunday morning. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
Bengaluru metro's Purple Line will face disruption on Sunday morning. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

MUDA 'scam': ED attaches 142 properties worth 300-cr in case linked to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In its announcement, Namma Metro stated, "BMRCL will be taking up track maintenance works on 19.01.2025 (Sunday) between Cubbon Park and M.G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on a section of purple line for three hours from 07:00 am to 10.00 am between Kempegowda Majestic metro station and Indiranagar Metro stations."

Despite this disruption, services between Majestic - Challaghatta and Whitefield - Indiranagar stations will continue uninterrupted. The statement further added, "In the other sections of the purple line i.e., between Challaghatta & Kempegowda Majestic metro station and Whitefield (Kadugodi) & Indiranagar Metro stations, the train services will start as usual at 07:00 am as per schedule during the above period. On Green Line trains services will start as per schedule at 07.00 am from all the respective terminal stations and will normally."

Bengaluru metro fares set to rise by 40-45% as BMRCL approves new price hike. More details

In addition to the temporary service disruption, Namma Metro fares are expected to increase by 40-45% in the coming days. While the base fare will largely remain unchanged, the hike will mostly affect long-distance commuters. The updated fare chart is expected to be released soon. Currently, metro fares in Bengaluru range from 10 to 60. With the proposed hike, the maximum fare could rise to 85. At present, BMRCL generates approximately 2 crore daily from metro operations. Following the fare increase, the corporation anticipates an additional revenue boost of around 80 lakh or more, depending on passenger turnout.

