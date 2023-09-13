Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Gold powder worth ₹14.5 lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport
- Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is set to face power cuts and water supply interruptions today, along with an emergency meeting on the Cauvery dispute.
Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is set to witness a special emergency meeting today on the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, along with a conference of DGPs across southern states.
Its daily scheduled power outages are expected to continue, along with water supply interruptions in some areas as well. There have been some developments in the realm of crime, as cops cracked cases of theft and other serious issues such as sexual assault. The KSRTC also announced special buses to cater to the extra rush in passengers as the festive season kicking off, with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner.
In other news, international flight operations commenced in terminal 2 of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, with a flight from Saudi Airlines being the first to arrive at the terminal.
- Wed, 13 Sep 2023 11:06 AM
Man gets 10-year RI for sexually assaulting 19-yr-old disabled girl
A Mangaluru court has sentenced a man from Dakshina Kannada district to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a disabled girl in 2015. Judge K P Preeti also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, Rajesh Rai (33), from Peruvai village of Bantwal taluk, who was charged under IPC Sections 376 (2) (1) and 448 for trespassing and rape.
(PTI)
- Wed, 13 Sep 2023 10:28 AM
Crime: Gold powder worth ₹14.5 lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport
The Customs department officers at the Mangaluru International Airport seized 242 grams of gold powder from a passenger. The gold powder seized was valued at approximately ₹14.50 lakh, officials said.
(ANI)