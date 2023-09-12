Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: 12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike
- Bengaluru News LIVE: The city settled into its normal rhythm as services resumed a day after the Bengaluru bandh in protest of the state's ‘Shakti’ scheme.
Bengaluru News LIVE: A day after the private transporters strike in the Karnataka capital, the city settled into its normal rhythm with services resuming.
Bengaluru is set to witness its daily scheduled power interruptions today, even as residents gear up for the upcoming festive season, with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner. Leaders including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have been engaged in a back and forth with their Tamil Nadu counterparts over the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute.
Coming to health, the state capital is battling an alarming rise in dengue cases, with more than 7,000 dengue cases having been reported across the state in the last few days alone.
In other news, starting from 10:45am today, all international flight operations will commence in terminal 2 of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:33 AM
Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting to be held today
Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's meeting is expected to be held in New Delhi today, during which officials from Karnataka have decided to convince the authorities that there is no water to release to their neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 09:57 AM
12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike yesterday
As many as 13 cases have been registered in Bengaluru and 12 people have been arrested for violating the law and order while protesting in Bengaluru yesterday during the 'Bengaluru Bandh' called by Private Transport Association in protest against the state's ‘Shakti’ scheme.
