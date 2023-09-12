Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: 12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike

Bengaluru News LIVE: A day after the private transporters strike in the Karnataka capital, the city settled into its normal rhythm with services resuming. A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in health, crime, politics and civic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bengaluru is set to witness its daily scheduled power interruptions today, even as residents gear up for the upcoming festive season, with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner. Leaders including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have been engaged in a back and forth with their Tamil Nadu counterparts over the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute.

READ | Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention

Coming to health, the state capital is battling an alarming rise in dengue cases, with more than 7,000 dengue cases having been reported across the state in the last few days alone.

In other news, starting from 10:45am today, all international flight operations will commence in terminal 2 of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for the LIVE updates and all other latest developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.