News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: 12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: 12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike

Sep 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city settled into its normal rhythm as services resumed a day after the Bengaluru bandh in protest of the state's ‘Shakti’ scheme.

Bengaluru News LIVE: A day after the private transporters strike in the Karnataka capital, the city settled into its normal rhythm with services resuming. 

A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in health, crime, politics and civic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in health, crime, politics and civic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bengaluru is set to witness its daily scheduled power interruptions today, even as residents gear up for the upcoming festive season, with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner. Leaders including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have been engaged in a back and forth with their Tamil Nadu counterparts over the ongoing Cauvery river water dispute.

READ | Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention 

Coming to health, the state capital is battling an alarming rise in dengue cases, with more than 7,000 dengue cases having been reported across the state in the last few days alone.

In other news, starting from 10:45am today, all international flight operations will commence in terminal 2 of the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for the LIVE updates and all other latest developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting to be held today

    Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's meeting is expected to be held in New Delhi today, during which officials from Karnataka have decided to convince the authorities that there is no water to release to their neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

  • Sep 12, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    12 arrested for violating law & order during Bengaluru strike yesterday

    As many as 13 cases have been registered in Bengaluru and 12 people have been arrested for violating the law and order while protesting in Bengaluru yesterday during the 'Bengaluru Bandh' called by Private Transport Association in protest against the state's ‘Shakti’ scheme.

    (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka karnataka government politics twitter crime weather + 5 more

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: 12 arrested for violating law during strike

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city settled into its normal rhythm as services resumed a day after the Bengaluru bandh in protest of the state's ‘Shakti’ scheme.

A lot is going on in Bengaluru, with developments in health, crime, politics and civic issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByYamini C S

TN causing 'unnecessary nuisance' over Cauvery water sharing issue: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of delaying approval for the controversial Mekedatu reservoir, accusing Tamil Nadu of unnecessary opposition.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 12, 2023 08:33 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble spotted at Bengaluru's BMTC bus on strike day

The former spin bowler was seen commuting in BMTC’s Vayu Vajra bus from Bengaluru airport to his house.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble spotted at Bengaluru's BMTC bus on strike day
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention

The government has already said that it is practically not possible to extend the Shakti scheme to private buses.

Bangalore bandh called off after Karnataka government's intervention
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 03:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Karnataka: Five killed as bus rams into lorry near Chitradurga

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligence on the part of the bus driver, a police officer said, adding that a case under section 304A of the IPC has been registered

Representational image.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 02:45 PM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Over 7,000 dengue cases reported in Karnataka, CM instructs for measures

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launched a disease surveillance dashboard and a mobile application for effective monitoring and curbing of dengue.

Over 7,000 dengue cases reported in Karnataka, CM instructs for measures
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 02:04 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bangalore Traffic Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day

Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road.

Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 01:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bangalore bandh Highlights: Strike called off after govt intervention

Bangalore bandh Updates: The Karnataka private transport association, representing 32 unions, has declared a citywide bandh in Bangalore on Monday.

Bangalore bandh LIVE Updates: ‘Practically impossible,’ says CM Siddaramaiah
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 03:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka pvt transport unions call for bandh today

The federation has called for a bandh to protest after the state transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by August 31

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Sunday called for a ‘bandh’. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Kolar MP and 19 others booked for obstructing forest operation: Cops

Police officers familiar with the matter said that three separate cases were registered at the Srinivasapura police station in connection with the issue

At least 20 including Kolar MP booked for obstructing forest encroachment clearance operation. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 01:10 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Police to dispose off over 130k pending cases in 3 months

State additional director general of police (crime), Umesh Kumar, has initiated this effort to reward officers who successfully close these long-pending cases within the deadline of three months

Karnataka police department to investigate and dispose off pending cases in three months. (Representational Image)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 01:08 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

Karnataka: Boy booked for abetting 17-yr-old girl’s suicide in Chikkamagaluru

After the suicide attempt, the girl was admitted to Koppa taluk government hospital and received treatment. However, her condition is reported to be critical, and she has been transferred to a hospital in Mangaluru for further medical care

17-year-old boy booked for allegedly abetting of 17-year-old girl’s suicide at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district. (Representative Image)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 11, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru

BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to get approval for setting up Ganesha pandals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) instructed officials to review applications seeking permission for installation of Ganesha idols

BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to install Ganesha idols in public places. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Bengaluru bandh: Are schools closed today? How will it affect essentials?

The ‘bandh’ will potentially impact lakhs of private vehicles, including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, and corporate buses.

As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday. (Representational Image)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 06:58 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aryan Prakash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out