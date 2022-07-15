Bengaluru news: Parks to stay open for extra hours. Check latest timings here

Bengaluru parks will stay open for two-and-a-half hours more every day, the city's civic body said Thursday. Parks will now be open from 5 am to 10 pm, with the maintenance break shortened from 10 am to 1.30 pm instead of 4 pm.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) released a circular confirming the new timings that was shared by chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Twitter.

He wrote: "A circular has been issued to allow public use of parks under BBMP from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm (excluding park management hours from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm).(Sic)"

The maintenance break will be used for cleaning the park and watering saplings.

This decision comes after citizens raised multiple complaints because parks were frequently inaccessible to them.

According to the BBMP, there are 1,118 parks under its jurisdiction. The remaining are run by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB). Two of the city's biggest and most popular parks - Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh are maintained by the state's horticulture department.

Among other recent notices by the BBMP was one that went viral on social media because it restricted jogging, running or walking in anti-clockwise direction in one of its parks.