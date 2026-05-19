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Bengaluru NRI held for illegal possession of seven live ammunition rounds

Bengaluru NRI held for illegal possession of seven live ammunition rounds

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, An NRI from the US was arrested here for alleged illegal possession of live ammunition rounds after he left them at a city hotel, police said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru NRI held for illegal possession of seven live ammunition rounds

The accused was identified as Arman Mutaahar , they said.

The matter came to light after manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel here lodged a police complaint on May 6, police said.

According to police, In the complaint, it was stated that a NRI residing in the United States had checked into a room at the hotel on the night of April 27 and vacated the next morning. Shortly thereafter, he contacted the hotel and informed the staff that he had accidentally left behind a magazine loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition in the room where he had stayed.

The hotel staff immediately inspected the room and found a Ruger company magazine containing seven live bullets.

The hotel manager further stated that despite repeatedly contacting him over the phone and informing him about the magazine, he failed to collect it, a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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