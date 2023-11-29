Bengaluru police arrest a man who stored 13,000 naked pictures of several women: Report

A woman working in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area filed a police complaint against the person who she was in relationship with, alleging that his phone has over 13,000 naked pictures of several women, including her own pictures. Both the accused and the woman work at same office and police are currently investigating the accused.

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman claimed that he had recorded the intimate moments of them in his mobile phone and when she took his phone to delete them, she found several such pictures and videos. She immediately alerted the seniors at his office, doubting that he might have captured the pictures of other colleagues as well.

Speaking to the publication, the spokesperson of the BPO said, “He has not harmed anyone directly using their pictures. But we do not know what his intention is. For the safety of the employees, we alerted the cyber police and asked our employee (the woman) to file a police case as well.”

The accused was arrested from the office and currently being interrogated. “We are investigating in various angles. We do not know why he had so many pictures and we are also suspecting that some of them are morphed. We are also trying to find out whether he had blackmailed anyone using these pictures. His previous chats and call records are also under the scanner,” a senior police officer is quoted as a saying.

