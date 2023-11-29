close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's IT employee loses 3.7 cr to scamsters who posed as CBI officials: Report

Bengaluru's IT employee loses 3.7 cr to scamsters who posed as CBI officials: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 29, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Bengaluru Infosys employee falls victim to scam, loses Rs. 3.7 crore

In a shocking incident, a senior Infosys employee from Bengaluru fell prey to scamsters and lost Rs. 3.7 crore to miscreants who posed themselves as officials from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Mumbai police. The victim registered a case in Whitefield police station on November 25, reported The Times of India.

Bengaluru IT employee loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.7 crore to scamsters posing as CBI officials
Bengaluru IT employee loses 3.7 crore to scamsters posing as CBI officials

Also Read - Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to shut its doors from Dec 6, fans step in for ‘one last time’

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the report, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person on November 21 and the caller told him that a case was registered against him for money laundering in Mumbai’s Vakola police station. The caller then threatened him that multiple cases were filed against him using his Aadhaar details and asked him to come to Mumbai for investigation.

The caller kept calling the victim for the next few days and said that he can help him ‘settle’ the case. The caller then said that he is transferring the call to a senior officer and asked the victim to speak to him. The person who dressed himself as a senior police officer video called the victim and spoke from a set-up which looked like a police station with cops around. He then asked to transfer money to multiple accounts to settle the case without any formalities and arrests.

The victim who fell in the trap has reportedly transferred 3.7 crore to multiple accounts and after the money was transferred, the callers did not get back. Bengaluru police filed cases under IPC sections 419 and 420 and a probe has been launched.

Later the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as a hefty amount involved in the crime. The Bengaluru police urged the residents to stay cautious about such crimes and not panic by fake threats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out