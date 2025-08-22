Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Bengaluru police book woman for 28 lakh online shopping spree using husband’s account: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 11:46 am IST

Investigators said that between June 2023 and November 2024, she purchased over 2,500 items through e-commerce platforms.

Bengaluru’s Cybercrime police have registered a case against a woman accused of making online purchases worth nearly 29 lakh using her husband’s account. The complaint, lodged by a city-based doctor, has also named the woman’s parents as co-accused in the case.

A Bengaluru woman was booked after she reportedly spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 lakh from the husband's account for online shopping.
A Bengaluru woman was booked after she reportedly spent 28 lakh from the husband's account for online shopping.

According to a report in The Hindu, the complainant married the accused, who is also a doctor, in March 2023. Within months of their marriage, she allegedly began accessing his tablet device and using his personal accounts to place large volumes of online orders. Investigators said that between June 2023 and November 2024, she purchased over 2,500 items through e-commerce platforms. The total value of these transactions amounted to 28,74,545.42.

The doctor has alleged that the purchases were not made for personal use, but for the benefit of her parents. The complaint further states that the accused systematically carried out the transactions without his knowledge, effectively diverting funds from his account for her family’s gain.

Based on these allegations, police have reportedly filed charges against the woman and her parents under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. They have also been booked under Sections 61 (criminal conspiracy), 318 (cheating), and 319 (impersonation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials told the publication that accusations point to a deliberate plan to exploit the complainant by misusing his financial credentials and identity for large-scale purchases. Cybercrime investigators are now examining the digital trail of the transactions, the devices used to place the orders, and the delivery details of the products.

