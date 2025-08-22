' 50,000 for basic flats': Bengaluru man slams 'greedy' landlords for soaring rents post-COVID

A viral Reddit post has sparked debate across social media platforms after a Bengaluru resident vented frustration over the city’s skyrocketing rental prices, blaming what he calls “greedy” landlords for the post-COVID surge. Titled “Bangalore flat owners are greedy”, the post has resonated with many residents facing similar challenges.

The user, who claims to have lived in Bengaluru since 2012, expressed disbelief at how even the most basic apartments are now being rented out for as much as ₹50,000.

“I understand how demand and supply work,” he wrote, “but I can’t help feeling disappointed… houses in the most basic of buildings are charging ₹50K??? For what???”

According to the post, many landlords do not even need the additional income but still justify steep prices by citing market trends. “If others are charging this much and tenants are willing to pay, why should I be the only one charging less?” is a sentiment the Redditor claims to have heard repeatedly.

While acknowledging the realities of capitalism, the user pointed out the hypocrisy of benefiting from inflation while simultaneously complaining about its effects, be it in rent, airfare, or daily essentials. He also took issue with the dismissive attitude some Bengalureans adopt, “If you don’t like it, get lost.”

“This ignores reality,” the post continues. “Nobody wants to spend half their salary on rent or waste 4 hours commuting just to live on the outskirts. The truth is, jobs aren’t spread evenly across the country, so many of us don’t have much choice.”

The post ends with an open question to fellow users, asking whether the rent surge is justifiable or if residents are stuck in a cycle that’s only getting worse. The comments have since filled up with similar stories, opinions, and calls for a more balanced housing market.

HT.com could not independently verified this post.

How did Reddit users react?

Reddit users were quick to react to the viral post on Bengaluru’s soaring rental prices, echoing the frustration and concern expressed by the original poster. Many compared the city's housing crisis to that of global tech hubs. “Bengaluru seems to be headed the San Francisco way,” one user wrote, adding, “There’s zero market regulation here and there’s always some who will rent that HSR 500 sq ft 1BHK for ₹50K, he doesn’t care.”

Another user questioned the lack of organised support for renters, asking, “Do we have a tenants union functioning in Bangalore?” Meanwhile, some focused their criticism on landlords in particular neighbourhoods. “Greedy is a smaller word for Koramangala flat owners,” one comment read. “They are way beyond greedy.”

Frustration also spilled over into the larger systemic issues surrounding urbanisation and job concentration. One Redditor argued that overcrowding in Bengaluru is a direct result of poor job decentralisation, "It's the politicians and the system. Why don’t they outsource IT jobs into other cities?” They added, “I’m fed up that both Bangalore and Hyderabad are becoming IT hubs. If our Chief Ministers enrolled these jobs into other cities, Bangalore would be a much happier place.”

The user went on to highlight how migration is not always a choice, “No one wants to leave a city voluntarily, right? Circumstances create such a condition that you have to go out. There is no other way possible.”

