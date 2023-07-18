Bengaluru police issues traffic advisory in view of opposition meet
Bengaluru traffic police issue traffic advisory and restrictions due to the gathering of opposition leaders for a brainstorming session on upcoming elections.
Bengaluru is set to see the second day of the key opposition meeting where leaders of 26 parties are expected to gather for a brainstorming session. The leaders are likely to draught a plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department has issued a fresh traffic advisory, blocking vehicular movement in the areas where VVIP movement is expected.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE: Sharad Pawar leaves Mumbai for day 2 huddle
“In view of the ongoing session in Vidhana Soudha and the visit of dignitaries/VVIPs to Bengaluru, the following traffic arrangements have been made for smooth movement of traffic from 17/07/2023 to 18/07/2023,” the police department said in a tweet.
“Share this with those you think will benefit. Police - Public partnership!” it posted.
Here are the restricted routes in Bengaluru today:
- Dr B R Ambedkar Road
- Cubbon Road
- Raj Bhavan Road
- Palace Road
- Race Course Road
- Seshadri Road
- Bellary Road
The department also announced parking restrictions on the following roads - Dr B R Ambedkar Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Bellary Road and Race Course Road. “Requesting namma public to please co-operate and plan their commute accordingly,” it added.
The second day of the gathering will begin with a formal meeting at 11 am today, in which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to join after skipping day 1. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also hosted a dinner party for the leaders at 8 pm after an informal meeting at 6 pm yesterday.