Bengaluru News
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Police raids houses of rowdies and history-sheeters, central prison

The police have also detained some rowdy-sheeters for questioning
PTI | | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:39 PM IST
A team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil conducted a raid on the prison(PTI)

Police on Saturday morning conducted raids on the houses of rowdies and history-sheeters across the city and also at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail here and seized lethal weapons, illegal arms, narcotic substances, among other things.

The police have also detained some rowdy-sheeters for questioning.

"In an early morning special drive, Bengaluru City Police teams led by the jurisdictional DCPs have conducted raids on the homes of rowdies and history-sheeters across the city. The police raided more than 2,000 houses and 1,500 rowdy-sheeters have been detained for questioning," city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Stating that lethal weapons, illegal arms, narcotic substances found during the raid have been seized, in a tweet, he said, besides, land documents, mobile phones, sim cards, and vehicles without valid documents have been seized for examination and verification.

"A detailed examination of antecedents of all the detained rowdies/ rowdy-sheeters is also being conducted. Those found indulging in illegal activities will be sent to prison. Appreciate the excellent operation conducted against rowdies by the jurisdictional police," he added.

On the other hand, a team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil conducted a raid on the prison and the search is still on.

"To monitor rowdy activities, Early morning raids conducted at Parappana Agrahara Jail by CCB team along with Dog squad...Ganja, ganja smoking pipes, mobiles, SIMS, knives seized...further action to be taken," Patil tweeted.

bengaluru city police
