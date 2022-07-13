Bengaluru crime branch bust prostitution racket in 2 local spas; 7 arrested, 8 rescued

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket after women officers raided a beauty salon within the Puttenhalli police station limits, the city police's Twitter handle said.

Officers were acting on a tip and raided the Ruhi Thai Spa and Salon and the Ira Spa, where they discovered employees involved in a prostitution racket.

Women rescue officers arrested seven members in total - three suspects and four customers - while rescuing eight women; one is a Thailand national.

A case has been filed and the licenses of both spas have been cancelled.

"Based on a tip, CCB women rescue officers raided Ruhi Thai Spa and Salon and Ira Spa & for their involvement in the prostitution racket in Puttenahalli PS limits. In both cases 03 suspects and 04 customers were arrested. Rescued 08 women, 01 of whom is from Thailand," CCB Bengaluru tweeted.

This comes on the back of a gambling ring being busted on Sunday. In that case 24 persons were taken into custody and cash worth ₹2.5 lakh was seized.

The CCB has also been actively seeking out drug peddlers across the city and on Thursday arrested three people - in two separate cases - over charges of peddling drugs in the city.

