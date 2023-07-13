Bengaluru police warns against 'communal twist' to double murder case

Bengaluru police on Wednesday warned the social media users against giving a communal spin to the double murder case where a CEO and MD of a company were allegedly killed by an ex-employee and his friends. The cops further said that the investigation is going on and asked people to refrain from sharing unverified claims on the murder.

Police identified the two victims as Vinu Kumar (L), the CEO of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, and Phanindra Subramanya, the firm’s MD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - In Karnataka, Mangaluru police file 21 cases over communal posts in a month

Responding to a tweet which claimed that one of the victims, Phaneendra Subramanyam is a Hindu leader, Bengaluru police said, “Pertaining to this incident, the alleged accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered at @amruthahallips. We request namma public to refrain from sharing this incident further while the investigation is underway.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Bengaluru police arrested three people in the double murder case who were identified as Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The three men, one of whom is said to be a former employee of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd, had barged into its office at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, and hacked to death the CEO and managing director of the firm. Business rivalry is suspected to the be the reason behind the double murder. The victims, CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36), died on the way to hospital, after suffering grave injuries from the attack. An FIR has been filed and the investigation is going on.Also