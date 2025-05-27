Bengaluru records wettest May since 2023

Bengaluru recorded its wettest May with 344.4mm of downpour reported as of Tuesday (May 27), more than double the monthly average of 128.7mm. This surpasses the previous all-time high of 305.4mm logged in May 2023 which broke a decades-old record from 1957 back then, when the city saw 280mm. With four days left in the month, the rainfall record is likely to be breached further. With four days left in the month, the rainfall record is likely to be breached further. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, earlier this week.

“With the onset of monsoon, Bengaluru city will experience more rain in the coming days,” said N Puviarasan, director-in-charge of IMD Bengaluru.

Four of the top five wettest months of May in the city’s recorded history have occurred since 2015, including 2022 and 2017.

Bengaluru Urban district has registered 340.6mm of rainfall between March 1 and May 27, overshooting its seasonal norm by 155mm. South Interior Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru, received 249.1mm of rain—double the average 124.1mm. Meanwhile, North Interior Karnataka recorded 201.8mm, almost triple its usual seasonal total of 67.5mm.

The heavy rain in the city has led to severe waterlogging in key areas with traffic snarls adding to the chaos.

In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified flood control efforts. Out of 210 flood-prone zones identified within the city, 166 places have seen mitigation measures implemented including desilting of drains, rapid response to tree falls, and monitoring of lake levels.

To streamline traffic movement, the city’s traffic police have flagged several locations where water stagnation disrupts movement, said chief commissioner of BBMP Maheshwara Rao. BBMP officials have been advised to take targeted action. “Continuous desilting and cleaning of shoulder drains should also be carried out,” he added.

Sluice gates have been installed in 13 of the 183 lakes within BBMP limits to regulate water levels more effectively.

“In lakes with sluice gates, water levels should be reduced in advance to accommodate rainwater. Plans must be prepared to gradually install sluice gates in the remaining lakes and to desilt those that have not yet been cleaned,” the chief commissioner added.

With four more days left in the month, meteorologists expect additional rainfall. The forecast for Bengaluru through May 29 includes overcast skies, thunder activity, and wind speeds of up to 40 kmph. Daytime temperatures are predicted to remain between 25 and 27°C, with nighttime lows around 19°C to 20°C.