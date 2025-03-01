Bengaluru resident calls ORR an ‘off-roading adventure’ in viral video, internet reacts

A Bengaluru resident recently took to social media to highlight the poor condition of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), calling it an "off-roading adventure" in the heart of Bellandur’s IT corridor. Several users echoed similar frustrations, pointing out the stark contrast between ORR’s high-end tech parks and its deteriorating roads.(X/@iamsanjosh)

Sharing a video of the 10-km stretch, the user wrote, “Welcome to off-roading—right in the heart of Bellandur’s IT corridor. Is this what infrastructure progress looks like?”.

Watch the video here:

The video shows broken footpaths, potholes, heavy dust, and overall poor road conditions—despite the ORR being a key IT corridor housing some of the country’s biggest tech parks.

How did X users react?

Several users echoed similar frustrations, pointing out the stark contrast between ORR’s high-end tech parks and its deteriorating roads.

"We have world-class tech parks on ORR, but the moment you step out, you're met with broken pavements, pothole-ridden roads, and dust everywhere due to ongoing construction. Mounds of rubble and stone are dumped near underpasses that flood every monsoon."

Another user highlighted ORR’s economic importance, questioning the neglect, "This 10-km stretch, responsible for over 60% of India’s software exports, should be the best—but instead, it stands as a prime example of political extortion. It’s time to set things right!"

A remote worker who recently visited Bengaluru also weighed in saying, "I work remotely but traveled recently. I genuinely feel bad for office-goers who work hard, pay taxes, and end up with lower back pain because of these roads."

Meanwhile, some users pointed out that these issues have persisted for years, with opinions split on governance. "It has been the same since the pandemic. The only difference is that people are more vocal now with the Congress government. They were okay when the BJP was in power," wrote one user.

