Bengaluru residents perform ‘pothole puja’ in unique protest against bad roads on Varamahalakshmi day

Bengaluru's infamous pothole problem is a persistent challenge that residents face on the daily, especially causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Monsoons exacerbate the issue, with rainwater eroding roads and exposing deep craters. These potholes are known to cause accidents and pose safety risks to drivers and pedestrians alike. Despite repeated promises from authorities to address the issue, the repair work often falls short, leaving residents frustrated. This 'Gundi Pujan' aims to highlight the city's road maintenance issues and push for urgent repairs.

In this light, residents of Jayanagar area turned to an unusual method to express their dissatisfaction. In an innovative protest, they conducted a ritualistic “puja” at a particularly problematic pothole in their neighbourhood on Varamahalakshmi day.

A video shared on social media shows a man and a woman performing a puja at the edge of a large pothole, which is filled with water. They are seen offering flower petals, turmeric, and kumkum to the pothole. This form of protest, termed ‘Gundi Pujan,’ aims to draw the attention of civic authorities to the city’s crumbling infrastructure amid rain.

A local resident identified as Jyothi V spoke to reporters and expressed her frustration with the lack of response from Bengaluru's civic body. She alleged that nothing has changed despite their efforts to highlight the issue through videos and social media, as quoted by The Times of India.

Jyothi, along with her neighbours, gathered at the pothole early on Friday to carry out the puja. She noted that the problem with this particular pothole has persisted for over a year, and criticized the authorities for ignoring the issue even though prominent figures like MP Tejasvi Surya and MLA C K Ramamurthy frequently use the road.

Jyothi also suggested that holding the long overdue elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) might bring their concerns to the forefront and finally offer a resolution. She also recounted a recent incident where a temple priest fell into the pothole and sustained injuries.