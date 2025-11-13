Bengaluru residents share their wish list: What would they delete from the city?

A social media prompt, “Delete one thing from your city”, has triggered a lively and relatable discussion among Bengaluru residents on Reddit. With over 700 responses, the thread became a humorous reflection of real-life frustrations in Bengaluru, especially its infrastructure woes.

The user who posted the question also answered it, writing, “Mine would be auto rickshaw. What’s yours?”

“Close next would be Garbage,” the user added. It quickly went viral, drawing over 700 responses from residents eager to vent about what frustrates them most in the city.

While the original poster blamed auto rickshaws, presumably for erratic fares, others had their own ideas. Many users voted to “delete” traffic jams, calling them the city’s biggest curse. “TRAFFIC,” several users commented.

Some residents took a humorous approach, suggesting the removal of potholes, and specific traffic junctions. “Gorguntepalaya Signal,” a resident wrote, while another shared, “'no right turn' rule at Marenahalli signal.”

“Potholes,” a reply stated, and another said, “bad roads,” to which a commentator said, “Careful with what you wish for, you'll end up with a city without any roads.”

“People without civic/road sense,” a frustrated user shared. “Hatred and negativity anyone? Namma Bengaluru, namma preeti,” a comment stated.

Some of the other responses included, “Middle school Couples,” “Corruption,” and “One way sign.”

Despite the jokes, the thread highlighted genuine urban frustrations in a city known for its innovation but infamous for its infrastructure woes. The post ended up becoming an unexpected outlet for civic angst, proving that there are many things one would like to “delete” about Bengaluru, if given the choice.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.