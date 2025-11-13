Bengaluru breaks record with traffic fine collections surpassing 200 crore in 2025: Report

For the first time ever, Bengaluru’s traffic police have collected over ₹200 crore in fines within a single year. Between January and October 2025, officials recorded penalties worth ₹207.35 crore from 51.8 lakh traffic violators, marking a historic milestone for the city. Bengaluru's traffic police collected over ₹ 200 crore in fines within a year, totalling ₹ 207.35 crore from 51.8 lakh violators from January to October 2025.(PTI)

To put it in perspective, the total fine collection for all of 2024 stood at ₹84.91 crore from 82.9 lakh cases, less than half of this year’s earnings, said a report by Moneycontrol.

According to officials, the surge in collections was largely driven by the 50 per cent rebate on pending fines offered from August 23 to September 14. During that limited-time window, 3.86 lakh cases were cleared, generating ₹106 crore in revenue.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy told the publication that the initiative encouraged many citizens to settle old dues. He added that current enforcement efforts are centred on signal jumping, driving against traffic, and no-parking violations.

Some said that the record-breaking fine collection has come as welcome news for the financially strained state government, which channels all traffic fine revenue into the treasury to support its welfare schemes.

In terms of violations, helmet-related offences remain the most common, said the report. Data showed 15.85 lakh cases were booked for riders without helmets and 8.71 lakh for pillion riders, together accounting for nearly half of all recorded infractions this year. Other major violations include seat belt non-compliance (5.46 lakh), wrong parking (7.11 lakh), and signal jumping (5.11 lakh).

Bengaluru’s traffic enforcement continues to rely heavily on AI-powered cameras and e-challans, reducing the need for on-ground policing. In 2024, 94 per cent of violations were booked through automated systems; this year, that figure stands at 87 per cent so far, the report noted.

