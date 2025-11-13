Linkin Park to perform in Bengaluru: Check details on tickets, venue, date and more

Linkin Park, the iconic rock band, has expanded its long-awaited India debut with an additional standalone show in Bengaluru. The concert will take place on 23 January 2026 at Brigade Innovation Gardens, following their headlining performance at Lollapalooza India 2026. This marks the band’s first-ever tour in the country, now covering two major cities. The iconic band made the announcement about the event on Instagram on Thursday.

The band, including Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, returns to the stage after a triumphant comeback year.

The India leg of the From Zero World Tour is expected to attract tens of thousands of fans, reflecting Linkin Park’s enduring influence across generations.

Ticket Information

Fans can book tickets through exclusive pre-sales and general on-sale dates:

LPU Legacy Members Pre-Sale: Friday, 14 November, 11 AM IST

LPU Passport Plus Members Pre-Sale: Friday, 14 November, 1 PM IST

General On-Sale (BookMyShow): Saturday, 15 November, 12 PM IST

Tickets will be available exclusively via BookMyShow.

What to expect at concert

The Bengaluru and Mumbai shows will feature tracks from Linkin Park’s chart-topping album From Zero, which debuted at number one in 14 countries. Fans can expect a mix of new hits such as The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown — the official League of Legends World Championship anthem — alongside timeless favourites including In the End, Numb, Somewhere I Belong, and Faint.

Indian folk-metal band Bloodywood will open the Bengaluru concert, promising a high-energy start to the night.