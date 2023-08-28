In another road rage incident in Bengaluru, a scientist was chased and attacked by a group of goons in Rautanahalliarea. The miscreants allegedly damaged his car and later chased him with swords in their hands, claimed the scientist. Bengaluru scientist chased by goons. ‘Very serious incident,’ says top cop

On Sunday, Ashutosh Singh, a scientist at Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences took to social media platform X and wrote, “A narrow escape from local goons on Aug 24, 12:45 AM at Rauthanahalli Main road. They tried stopping my car, chased me with swords, shattering back glass. Traumatized by the delayed police response. Seeking justice, lodging FIR at Madanayakanahalli PS today. Urgent action is needed.” Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar called it a ‘serious incident’ and told that he directed the officials to take a stern against the accused. He wrote, “It’s a very serious incident. Have directed the concerned to take stringent action.”

After an increasing number of road rage incidents in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that a rowdy sheet will be opened on such culprits who are involved in such incidents. In the past few months, social media has been flooded with many road rage incidents, thanks to the dash cameras inside the car.

Earlier in a conversation with the X users, Dayananda said that they are keeping track of hooligans who are involved in such activities. “Incidents of road rage are being dealt with very sternly. Wherever such incidents are reported, police have detected the cases and apprehended the culprits. Besides, rowdy sheets are being opened in concerned police stations on such hooligans so as to keep track of them. There is ZERO TOLERANCE for road rage incidents in Bengaluru City,” he tweeted.

He further appealed to people to call 112 in any emergency situations. “I appeal to citizens to dial #Namma112 in case they are caught up in such a situation. Be rest assured, we are just a call away,” added the police commissioner.

