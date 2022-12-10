Bengaluru sees temperature drop as Cyclone Mandous crosses Tamil Nadu coast

Bengaluru woke up to a chilly morning on Saturday as the temperature in the city dropped to 16.8 degrees Celsius; it also registered 4.3 mm of rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Bengaluru HAL Airport area registered a temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius and the Bengaluru International Airport recorded temperature at 17.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The surprisingly cold weather in Karnataka’s capital was observed as Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast at Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Met department, various parts of Bengaluru are likely to receive rainfall until December 14. Along with Bengaluru, areas like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Davangere and Chitradurga are also likely to receive spells of downpour in the upcoming three days. However, the cold weather is also likely to continue for the next few days.

A post on Twitter account - run by weather enthusiasts - called 'Bengaluru Weather', read: “Day long rains expected in #Bengaluru today as the weakened circulation from #CycloneMandous moves closer to the city. Cloudy weather will continue on Sunday too. Temperature continues to remain below 18°C for the past 13 hours.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has also been recording AQI(Air Quality Index) levels above “poor” and “unhealthy” levels since October, especially after Diwali celebrations. The city's AQI breached the 200-level mark last week. Air quality is expected to remain poor as long as cloudy conditions persist.

