Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push

In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries.

Electric vehicles have gained market interest of late as the world moves toward cleaner forms of energy amid fast and unpredictable climate change. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta’s two and three-wheeler EV platforms.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which they will be deploying more than 15,000 Rapid electric vehicles, including both two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs. These vehicles will be powered by Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology across various parts of India in the next three years, The Indian Express reported.

The partners are also aiming at introducing their technology at sea ports and logistic companies as most of their vehicles will include cargo EV fleets, which will be used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

The Indian Express quoted Log9's co-founder and COO, Kartik Hajela, as saying that the collaboration with Indeanta is with the objective to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9’s batteries. This will go a long way in minimizing the downtime of these vehicles, optimizing delivery cycles, offering power, performance and peace of mind to the end users. “Together Log9 and Indeanta hope to push to transform the delivery and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model,” he told.

Indeanta also pledged their commitment towards the environment and said that we have to reduce our dependence on exported EV battery cells. Saying that Log9 is the perfect partner in this regard, Indeanta founder and CEO Aaron Dsouza said Log9 is already doing great work in the industry. Through the partnership, Log9 will be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for Indeanta's fleet of three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs, he said.

