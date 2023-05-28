Bengaluru techie death: Lokayukta summons BBMP officials, orders to present before it with a report

Karnataka Lokayukta has initiated a Suo motou proceedings against the officials of Bengaluru’s civic body after the death of 23-year-old techie at city’s KR Circle underpass on May 21. The Lokayukta has already sent summons to the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and asked for an explanation on negligence in maintaining the stormwater drains.

BBMP proposes measures to avoid water-logging in underpasses (ANI)

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the Lokayukta in the notice said that every citizen who lives within the municipal area or local body has a right to have roads with good condition and it also highlighted the Article 21 of Indian constitution where the fundamental rights to every citizen are guaranteed. It further said that the BBMP has failed to manage its duties and called it an instance of ‘maladministration.’

It has summoned BBMP chief commissioner, zonal commissioner, BBMP east zone, executive engineer, Shivajinagar division, assistant executive engineer, Sampangiramanagar ward and executive engineer of storm water drains to present before them and submit the reports on the incident.

On May 21, a 23-year-old techie identified as Bhanu Rekha passed away after her car was submerged at the KR Circle underpass, while five of her relatives were rescued by fire and emergency services personnel. An FIR was also registered at the Halasuru Gate police station based on the complaint of her brother, Sandeep. The police also arrested the driver of the vehicle for negligence. A case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver and officials concerned from the BBMP, the police said.

