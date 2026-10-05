Bengaluru techie drowns while swimming in quarry pit, body recovered after 2-day search

A 30-year-old tech professional allegedly drowned while swimming in a water-filled stone quarry pit on the outskirts of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police reportedly said on Monday.

Rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning ((Representational/HT File Photo))

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Anjaneya Vinay, a native of Vijayawada who was residing in Ulsoor, PTI news agency reported. His body was recovered on Sunday following a two-day search operation.

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As per the police, the incident took place on October 2 during a trekking trip. Vinay, along with a group of eight people, went on the trip organised through an Instagram group. During the trip, the group stopped at a water-filled stone quarry pit to swim. Vinay and some others entered the water, but he reportedly drowned and went missing while swimming.

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Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services and disaster response units launched a search operation, assisted by specialist divers led by Eshwar Malpe.

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{{^usCountry}} After sustained efforts, rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning. It was subsequently recovered and handed over to his family, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After sustained efforts, rescuers located Vinay's body in the quarry waters on Sunday morning. It was subsequently recovered and handed over to his family, a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have reportedly registered a case of unnatural death at Jigani police station and said further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)