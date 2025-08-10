Bengaluru to get second cricket stadium, 80,000 seating capacity approved. Details

Bengaluru, a city steeped in cricketing history, is set for a major sporting infrastructure upgrade. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given the green light for a ₹1,650-crore mega sports complex at Surya City in Bommasandra, anchored by a state-of-the-art cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 80,000, reported The Economic Times. Once complete, it will become the second-largest cricket stadium in India, behind only the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru to get a new cricket stadium apart from the current Chinnaswamy stadium. (Pic for representation)(Photo: PTI)

Also Read - PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line today. 10 things you should know

The announcement comes in the wake of the June 4 tragedy outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, when celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory turned into chaos. A stampede at the gates claimed 11 lives and left several others injured, exposing severe shortcomings in crowd management at the 32,000-capacity venue.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, set up to probe the incident, concluded that Chinnaswamy Stadium, spread over just 17 acres—lacks the infrastructure to safely host large-scale events. The report recommended shifting high-profile matches to larger venues with better parking facilities, wider access points, and advanced crowd control measures.

In the immediate aftermath, the Maharaja Trophy 2025 was moved to Mysuru after Bengaluru Police denied clearance for matches. Uncertainty now looms over the city’s scheduled hosting of five Women’s Cricket World Cup matches later this year and possible IPL 2026 fixtures.

Also Read - Traffic curbs announced ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru for Namma Metro Yellow Line launch: Report

The upcoming Surya City sports complex aims to address these gaps. Planned with modern amenities, vast parking zones, and integrated transport connectivity, it is expected to transform the city’s ability to host global sporting spectacles without the safety risks that marred the June event.

Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar also earlier told that the city needs another stadium as the current Chinnaswamy Stadium is located in the heart of the city.