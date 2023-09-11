News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day
Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: Police alert with advisory on bandh day

Sep 11, 2023 08:51 AM IST
Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road.

Bengaluru Traffic Live Updates: The transport unions have announced a strike on Monday and all private cabs, taxis, maxis and autorickshaws will stay off the road till the midnight of Monday. On the working day, the bandh will show the impact the employees who will be commuting to the work. 

Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road. The transport unions have also called for a rally in Central Bengaluru region and traffic congestions are expected in those areas as well. 

The Karnataka government has made arrangements to tackle the strike by deciding to ply more buses on various routes, nevertheless, the commuters could face some inconvenience as they navigate through the expected rush during Monday's busy hours.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, your source for the LIVE updates, announcements, and advisories on this matter.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    Traffic diversions will be made at Ananda Rao circle: Police

    The Bengaluru police advised that the vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle to move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle should proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle. 

  • Sep 11, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    Central Bengaluru commuters to stay alert. Routes to avoid

    1. Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram

    2. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre.

  • Sep 11, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Use public transport for avoid inconvenience: BMTC 

    The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has advised the commuters to prefer public buses as their choice of commute on bandh day. The BMTC is also running extra bus services in all directions, including on the Outer Ring Road where many tech parks are located. 

    As the corporate taxi associations are also participating the the strike, many offices have announced work from home for the employees but a few employees still have to go to the office.

  • Sep 11, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Avoid these four roads today: Bengaluru Police

    Bengaluru police advised the commuters to avoid the below four roads on Monday as there might be a rally conducted by the protesters. 

    1. KG Road
    2. Sheshadri Road
    3. GT Road
    4. Roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus Stand
Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt to ply more buses to tackle strike

Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: The Karnataka private transport association, representing 32 unions, has declared a citywide bandh in Bengaluru on Monday.

About nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, corporate vehicles, airport taxis, maxi cabs, and buses, are set to stay off the Bengaluru roads on Monday. (HT File/Representative use)
Karnataka pvt transport unions call for bandh today

The federation has called for a bandh to protest after the state transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by August 31

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Sunday called for a ‘bandh’. (HT Archive)
Kolar MP and 19 others booked for obstructing forest operation: Cops

Police officers familiar with the matter said that three separate cases were registered at the Srinivasapura police station in connection with the issue

At least 20 including Kolar MP booked for obstructing forest encroachment clearance operation. (ANI)
Police to dispose off over 130k pending cases in 3 months

State additional director general of police (crime), Umesh Kumar, has initiated this effort to reward officers who successfully close these long-pending cases within the deadline of three months

Karnataka police department to investigate and dispose off pending cases in three months. (Representational Image)
Karnataka: Boy booked for abetting 17-yr-old girl’s suicide in Chikkamagaluru

After the suicide attempt, the girl was admitted to Koppa taluk government hospital and received treatment. However, her condition is reported to be critical, and she has been transferred to a hospital in Mangaluru for further medical care

17-year-old boy booked for allegedly abetting of 17-year-old girl’s suicide at Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district. (Representative Image)
BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to get approval for setting up Ganesha pandals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) instructed officials to review applications seeking permission for installation of Ganesha idols

BBMP opens 63 clearance centres to install Ganesha idols in public places. (PTI)
Bengaluru bandh: Are schools closed today? How will it affect essentials?

The ‘bandh’ will potentially impact lakhs of private vehicles, including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, and corporate buses.

As a result of this bandh, some schools have already declared a holiday for Monday. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru employee's ‘work from theatre' during Jawan show divides internet

The person pulled the laptop, started working while the screening was going on and the internet was quick to capture the moment.

Bengaluru employee's ‘work from theatre' during Jawan show divides internet
‘Aim is to defeat Congress’: Ex K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy on BJP - JDS alliance

"So far, JDS has not made any final decisions yet. We are waiting, and discussions are going on," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

‘Aim is to defeat Congress’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on BJP - JDS alliance
Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international operations from September 12

Starting from 10.45 am on September 12, all international flight operations at Bengaluru airport will take place from terminal 2.

Bengaluru airport's T2 to handle international operations from September 12(Twitter)
Janata Dal (Secular) proved they are 'B-team' of BJP': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah denied rumours of him entering national politics and challenging PM Modi for the post of prime ministership.

Janata Dal (Secular) proved they are 'B-team' of BJP': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru bandh on September 11. What's open, what's closed

As Monday is a working day for the IT employees and other commuters, the BMTC is also planning to deploy extra buses to meet the demand amid the strike.

Bengaluru bundh on September 11. What's open, what's closed
BBMP opens window clearance centers for Ganesh pandal applicants in Bengaluru

More than 60 such centers were opened in Bengaluru to ease the process for applicants and organizers who want to start Ganesh pandals.

BBMP opens window clearance centers for Ganesh pandal applicants in Bengaluru.
BJP-JD(S) may come together but cannot suppress Congress in K'taka, says Kharge

As part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) is likely to contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

BJP-JD(S) may come together but cannot suppress Congress in K'taka, says Kharge
