Bengaluru traffic police nab 779 for drunk driving in major Friday night operation: Report

In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Bengaluru Traffic Police department apprehended 779 individuals for driving under the influence on Friday night. Bengaluru traffic police. (Representative Photo)

Throughout the city, a comprehensive inspection was carried out on 34,676 vehicles, said a report carried by the Deccan Herald. The operation saw the deployment of approximately 1,200 traffic personnel, including 317 officers and 868 staff members, the report said.

This initiative marks the largest anti-drunk driving operation conducted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police to date. The drive was initiated following a directive from the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Traffic division, IPS officer M N Anucheth, who instructed all traffic personnel to conduct operations from Thursday through Sunday.

The traffic police plan to implement similar enforcement efforts on a weekly basis to enhance road safety.

The Bengaluru South Traffic Police also took to social media to state that they inspected 9,615 vehicles at various locations, leading to 201 cases of drunk driving on Friday.

“On 23.08.2024, Bengaluru South Traffic Police checked 9615 vehicles across multiple locations, resulting in 201 drunk driving cases being booked. We’re committed to keeping the roads safe for everyone. Follow the rules or face strict action!” cops posted on ‘X’.

They also provided a area-wise breakup of the number of vehicles checked and the number of drunk driving cases booked. It is as follows:

V V Puram: 419 vehicles checked and 11 cases booked

Basavanagudi: 214 vehicles checked and 5 cases booked

Jayanagara: 350 vehicles checked and 17 cases booked

Banashankari: 205 vehicles checked and 8 cases booked

K S Layout: 529 vehicles checked and 18 cases booked

Talagattapura: 173 vehicles checked and 9 cases booked

Adugodi: (20 Points special drive): 1783 vehicles checked and 41 cases booked

Madivala: 591 vehicles checked and 11 cases booked

Mico layout: 1100 vehicles checked and 13 cases booked

Hulimavu: 870 vehicles checked and 18 cases booked

HSR layout: 1678 vehicles checked and 19 cases booked

Electronic City: 680 vehicles checked and 19 cases booked

Bellandur: 1023 vehicles checked and 12 cases booked

Total: 9615 vehicles checked and 201 cases booked.