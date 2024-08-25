Bengaluru traffic police nab 779 for drunk driving in major Friday night operation: Report
In a sweeping enforcement effort, Bengaluru Traffic Police booked 779 drivers for intoxicated driving on Friday night, inspecting over 34,000 vehicles.
In a major crackdown on drunk driving, the Bengaluru Traffic Police department apprehended 779 individuals for driving under the influence on Friday night.
Throughout the city, a comprehensive inspection was carried out on 34,676 vehicles, said a report carried by the Deccan Herald. The operation saw the deployment of approximately 1,200 traffic personnel, including 317 officers and 868 staff members, the report said.
This initiative marks the largest anti-drunk driving operation conducted by the Bengaluru Traffic Police to date. The drive was initiated following a directive from the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Traffic division, IPS officer M N Anucheth, who instructed all traffic personnel to conduct operations from Thursday through Sunday.
The traffic police plan to implement similar enforcement efforts on a weekly basis to enhance road safety.
The Bengaluru South Traffic Police also took to social media to state that they inspected 9,615 vehicles at various locations, leading to 201 cases of drunk driving on Friday.
“On 23.08.2024, Bengaluru South Traffic Police checked 9615 vehicles across multiple locations, resulting in 201 drunk driving cases being booked. We’re committed to keeping the roads safe for everyone. Follow the rules or face strict action!” cops posted on ‘X’.
They also provided a area-wise breakup of the number of vehicles checked and the number of drunk driving cases booked. It is as follows:
V V Puram: 419 vehicles checked and 11 cases booked
Basavanagudi: 214 vehicles checked and 5 cases booked
Jayanagara: 350 vehicles checked and 17 cases booked
Banashankari: 205 vehicles checked and 8 cases booked
K S Layout: 529 vehicles checked and 18 cases booked
Talagattapura: 173 vehicles checked and 9 cases booked
Adugodi: (20 Points special drive): 1783 vehicles checked and 41 cases booked
Madivala: 591 vehicles checked and 11 cases booked
Mico layout: 1100 vehicles checked and 13 cases booked
Hulimavu: 870 vehicles checked and 18 cases booked
HSR layout: 1678 vehicles checked and 19 cases booked
Electronic City: 680 vehicles checked and 19 cases booked
Bellandur: 1023 vehicles checked and 12 cases booked
Total: 9615 vehicles checked and 201 cases booked.
