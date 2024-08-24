Karnataka horror: 24-year-old woman kidnapped, drugged, and raped by Instagram friend near Udupi; Two arrested

In a harrowing incident, a 24-year-old woman from Karnataka's Karkala region was reportedly kidnapped, drugged, and sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on Friday night (August 23), according to local police. The incident took place within the Karkala town police jurisdiction. Police have arrested the suspects, Althaf and Richard Cardoza, and are continuing their investigation. (Image for representation)(Reuters)

The victim had known the suspect, identified as Althaf, through Instagram for the past three months. On the evening of the attack, Althaf visited the woman’s workplace and allegedly abducted her in his car, taking her to a remote location, news agency PTI reported. Once there, Althaf reportedly forced her to consume alcohol, which he had allegedly spiked with drugs. He then proceeded to assault her before returning her to her home.

Another individual, Richard Cardoza, later joined Althaf during the incident, the report added. The woman’s family promptly reported the crime to the authorities. The police have since arrested both Althaf and Cardoza and seized the vehicles involved.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K spoke to reporters and confirmed that the woman has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, and is undergoing medical treatment. The authorities have charged the suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including sections 138 (Abduction) and 64 (Rape). The victim's statement has also been recorded and will be submitted to the magistrate as part of the ongoing investigation, the publication further stated.

"We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including 138 (Abduction), 64 (Rape) and registered a case. We have also seized the vehicles used by them. Further procedures are being taken up. The victim has recorded her statement which will be submitted to the magistrate. She has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for treatment," the police official said, as quoted in the report.

This comes in the backdrop of the heinous Kolkata rape-murder case, which has sent shockwaves across the nation and triggered widespread protests by medical professionals.

(With inputs from PTI)