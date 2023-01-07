Bengaluru: Two women of same family die in hit-and-run case, driver on the run

Two women from the same family died on Saturday morning in a hit and run case after a car crashed into their auto rickshaw in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Fazila, 38 years old and her 24-year-old sister Taseena, news agency ANI reported.

The speeding car hit their auto while the two women were traveling with their family from Channasandra to K R Puram. The driver of the car, who fled the scene, has been absconding since. Police have registered a case at the K R Puran traffic police station and are looking for the driver.

There were five people in the auto rickshaw: the driver, Khalid, his wife Taseena, their two children, both minors and Fazila. While the two women died on the spot, the others in the auto escaped with injuries. They were treated at a nearby hospital, police told ANI.

The car driver's identity is not yet known. Further investigation is on and more details are awaited.

This comes after Bengaluru police said the city saw the least number of fatal road accidents in December 2022 when compared to the previous Decembers since 2018.

In a similar instance on Thursday, six devotees were killed and 16 injured in a horrific accident after their goods rickshaw rammed into a tree near Chinchanur village in Karnataka’s Ramdurg taluk.

(With inputs from ANI)