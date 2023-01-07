Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Two women of same family die in hit-and-run case, driver on the run

Bengaluru: Two women of same family die in hit-and-run case, driver on the run

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Two women lost their lives on Saturday morning after their auto rickshaw was rammed by a speeding car in Bengaluru in a hit and run case. The driver fled the spot and is yet to traced.

The two women were sisters and died on the spot.
The two women were sisters and died on the spot.
ByYamini C S

Two women from the same family died on Saturday morning in a hit and run case after a car crashed into their auto rickshaw in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Fazila, 38 years old and her 24-year-old sister Taseena, news agency ANI reported.

The speeding car hit their auto while the two women were traveling with their family from Channasandra to K R Puram. The driver of the car, who fled the scene, has been absconding since. Police have registered a case at the K R Puran traffic police station and are looking for the driver.

READ | Bengaluru saw least number of fatal road accidents in December: Traffic police

There were five people in the auto rickshaw: the driver, Khalid, his wife Taseena, their two children, both minors and Fazila. While the two women died on the spot, the others in the auto escaped with injuries. They were treated at a nearby hospital, police told ANI.

The car driver's identity is not yet known. Further investigation is on and more details are awaited.

This comes after Bengaluru police said the city saw the least number of fatal road accidents in December 2022 when compared to the previous Decembers since 2018.

READ | 6 devotees killed, 16 injured as goods rickshaw rams into tree in Karnataka

In a similar instance on Thursday, six devotees were killed and 16 injured in a horrific accident after their goods rickshaw rammed into a tree near Chinchanur village in Karnataka’s Ramdurg taluk.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accident road accident bengaluru + 1 more
accident road accident bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out