Bengaluru woman accuses Rapido driver of sexual assault; cops deny: Report

A 21-year-old woman in Bengaluru accused a Rapido driver of sexually assaulting her in a police complaint. The Bengaluru Police, however, denied the allegation and found in its investigation that the woman did not take the ride as it was cancelled, Deccan Herald reported.

The woman is suspected to have lodged the fake complaint out of "malicious intent", reported Deccan Herald citing police officers.

The cops had filed a case of sexual harassment a day after the incident allegedly took place on October 30.

The woman's complaint - filed at the city's Hennur police station - said that she had taken a ride from Jakkur to Babusapalya when the driver ‘groped’ her and touched her private parts. She also gave out the driver's name and vehicle registration number in the complaint.

However, upon investigation, cops found that the ride was cancelled and never took place. The publication quoted police officers as saying that the complainant had “issues” with ride-hailing company, and wasted their time.

They added that the complaint was "concocted" out of ‘malicious intent". "She did not travel in the mentioned vehicle. The ride was cancelled. We have verified the trip history. The ride that she is talking about did not take place," an officer told the publication.

The police also said they might initiate action against the woman for the fake complaint.