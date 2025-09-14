Bengaluru woman alleges assault, theft by live-in nanny in viral social media post, sparks outrage

A disturbing post circulating on social media has drawn strong reactions after a woman accused her live-in nanny, hired via an app-based agency, of assaulting her four-year-old daughter and stealing jewellery and cash from their home. The post alleges the nanny even removed SD cards from CCTV cameras to destroy evidence. The Bengaluru woman called for stricter background checks and accountability for agencies hiring domestic workers to ensure child safety. (Representative image)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed and the accused woman has been charged for theft, assault, and tampering with evidence, according to the post. The woman emphasized her sense of betrayal, saying trusting an agency with home security, and more importantly, child safety, carries a heavy responsibility. The post ended with a call for stricter background checks, accountability, and blacklisting of workers with such allegations.

“For me, this is not about loss of valuables - it’s about ensuring no other child or family has to go through what we did. I hope this post serves as both a warning and a call to action for stricter checks, accountability, and blacklisting of such individuals,” the woman wrote in her post.

The case has reignited concerns over how nanny and maid agencies vet their employees. Many families depend on online app-based services for domestic help, believing these platforms steeped in professionalism. But incidents like this shake that trust.

Social media responses to the post showed a mix of sympathy, where people urged caution, along with demands for regulatory oversight. Many called for agencies to take responsibility, especially when harm extends beyond property loss to child safety.

“This is scary i hope the little one is fine,” a user wrote, while another replied, “Most of the agencies that claim to provide nanny services are fake and lack accountability. For instance, we booked a nanny through a startup using a subscription model, only to have her disappear after just a month without any explanation and missing belonging.”

Hindustan Times reached out to the agency for comment, however, no representatives were available at the time this article was published.