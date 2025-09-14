‘Watery rasam’: Bengaluru's Indira Canteens face backlash over poor food quality, inspections ordered | Report

Indira Canteens, set up to supply inexpensive meals to Bengaluru’s working class, are facing criticism after multiple patrons raised concerns about substandard food. In response, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has ordered a full inspection of all canteens in the city’s west zone. A quick audit of the Indira Canteens in Bengaluru is underway to address cleanliness and food standards, as footfall remains low despite modernization efforts by the Congress government.(ANI)

The order followed a tour by Bengaluru West Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV, who visited a few outlets and found the food offerings seriously lacking, as per a report by The Times of India. He saw sambar without vegetables or pulses and watery rasam, with chapatis so rubbery that they were almost inedible, said the report.

Several Indira Canteens in the west served gravy that was sparse and flavourless, vegetables missing, rice half cooked, kitchens unclean, and surroundings in poor condition, the report stated.

At Hemmigepura’s canteen, barely anyone appeared between 10:30 and 11:30 am one morning. The Banashankari outlet had some labourers, but they too complained about the quality.

Customers who rely daily on these canteens voiced disappointment. Rajendra has directed a quick audit of food quality across all canteens, instructing the responsible agency to prepare a full report. Meanwhile, Bengaluru North Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has also asked staff to ensure cleanliness inside and around the Indira Canteens and called for civil repairs, including fixing doors. He also asked that marshals regularly monitor these premises, the report added.

The Indira Canteens are reportedly not seeing much footfall even as the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka unveiled plans to modernise them by introducing a digital ordering system last August. As part of this initiative, self-service kiosks were also proposed at select Bengaluru canteens, allowing customers to place orders with ease and reduce waiting times at these popular low-cost eateries.