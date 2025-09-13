Bengaluru woman killed in Cottonpet hit-and-run, CCTV captures shocking crash

A 45-year-old woman lost her life in a shocking hit-and-run incident in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area on Friday evening, after being struck by a runaway pickup van. The victim was walking along the busy Cottonpet Main Road when the accident occurred.(X)

The victim, identified as Anja Devi, was walking along the busy Cottonpet Main Road when the accident occurred.

The incident, which took place around 5.30 pm near the Cottonpet Main Road junction, was captured on CCTV cameras, India TV reported. The footage shows the pickup van swerving uncontrollably before hitting two women. While one of them narrowly escaped with minor injuries, Anja Devi was dragged under the vehicle and left critically injured.

Trigger warning: The following video contains disturbing visuals of a fatal road accident that some viewers may find upsetting.

Local residents rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead shortly after admission, the report further added.

Traffic police acted swiftly and arrested the van driver, identified as Kiran. A case has been registered under sections 281, 106(1), BNS, and 115 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act. Investigators are now examining whether reckless driving, speeding, or violation of traffic rules led to the fatal crash.

Authorities said Kiran is currently in police custody, and further questioning is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns about pedestrian safety and reckless driving on Bengaluru’s congested roads.

