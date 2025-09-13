Bengaluru’s ‘nationalist pothole’ goes viral: Crater stuns citizens on Panathur-Balagere road

A pothole on Panathur-Balagere Road in Bengaluru has gone viral after an X user shared an image showing it remarkably resembles the ‘map of India’. The post triggered a mix of humour, satire, and patriotic banter online.(X/@Hamsaa04)

The post, captioned “#Bengaluru Can you guess the shape of the pothole?” and shared by @pavitraholla, quickly attracted widespread attention.

The post triggered a mix of humour, satire, and patriotic banter online. Some X users pointed out the irony, saying, “More than the shape, it tells the fate of the common man.” Others joked, “It’s not a pothole. It’s a rainwater harvesting technique patented by ‘Guarantee’ Sarakara.”

(Also Read: 'Desperate to learn Kannada': West Bengal student’s viral post hails Bengaluru’s signboards)

Check out the viral post here:

How did X users react?

The image also prompted playful nationalistic reactions, with one user calling it a “Nationalist pothole!” and another adding, “Undivided India, Bangalore shows the way.” Some netizens took a more sarcastic tone, asking, “By some twisted logic rampant in our society currently, will repairing this pothole be considered unpatriotic?”

Adding to the fun, some suggested photoshopping the images with pictures of Karnataka’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister before sharing.

Bengaluru’s poor road conditions made headlines again on Friday when a school bus carrying around 20 children narrowly avoided toppling on the severely damaged Panathur-Balagere Road. According to social media posts, the bus got stuck in a large, slushy crater, forcing the children to be evacuated through the back door. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A video and several images of the incident quickly circulated online, drawing widespread outrage from residents. Many highlighted the irony that this very stretch of road had been inspected by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar just a few months ago.

“A school bus carrying around 20 kids almost toppled on the crater-filled, slushy Panathur–Balagere road. Children had to be rescued through the back door. Ironically, CM & DyCM had visited and inspected this very stretch just a few months ago,” a concerned resident wrote on social media.

(Also Read: Bengaluru metro used to transport live human heart for life-saving surgery)