'Desperate to learn Kannada': West Bengal student’s viral post hails Bengaluru’s signboards

A Reddit post by a college student from West Bengal has gone viral after he expressed admiration for Bengaluru’s emphasis on Kannada signboards, calling it a cultural trait that made him “desperate to learn Kannada.” The migrant student said that Bengaluru didn’t need the “Silicon Valley of India” tag to showcase its uniqueness.

The student, who recently moved into a PG accommodation near Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, wrote that despite being in the city for only three days, he was already impressed by how every major outlet, from Starbucks and KFC to Peter England and WROGN, displayed their brand names in Kannada before English.

Read his full post here:

According to him, this single detail reflected the city’s pride in its roots and traditions, something he felt was diminishing in his home state. He added that Bengaluru didn’t need the “Silicon Valley of India” tag to showcase its uniqueness, as the people and culture already spoke volumes.

In an edit to his post, the student responded to criticism, saying he was just a newcomer trying to adjust to a big city while balancing studies, sports, and friendships. He contrasted Bengaluru’s rooted culture with the lifestyle back home, while also admitting he was still getting used to the local student and youth culture.

Reactions online

The post triggered a wave of reactions, with many Kannadigas appreciating the recognition of their language and culture.

“College is the best time to learn any language. Make the most of it,” one user wrote. Another added. “Kannada is an easy language to learn. Glad you want to learn it, just keep the respect.”

Some, however, dismissed the post as “glazing at its finest,” joking that the student’s tone was fit for an IT job pitch, while still welcoming him to Bengaluru.

