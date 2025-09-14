Former PM Deve Gowda pledges 1 lakh aid to victims of Hassan Ganesha procession tragedy: Report

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Mosale Hosahalli village in Hassan district, Karnataka, that claimed nine lives during a Ganesha immersion procession. In response to the heart-breaking incident, he announced that his party would provide financial assistance to the victims and their families. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.(PTI)

A speeding truck rammed into the procession on Friday night, killing nine and injuring several others. Describing the accident as "deeply distressing," Gowda offered his condolences to the families of those who died and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Janata Dal (Secular) will offer ₹1 lakh each to the families of the deceased as immediate relief. For those who sustained injuries, ₹25,000 will be given to the seriously injured, and ₹20,000 to those with minor wounds.

Gowda also called on the Karnataka government to step in with greater financial support. He urged the state to raise the compensation amount to ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased, stating that the scale of the tragedy demands a more substantial response. He added that he intends to write formally to the Chief Minister with this request.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, turning a festive celebration into a scene of grief. Political leaders and residents alike have called for stricter road safety enforcement during large gatherings and processions.

Gowda's announcement comes as both a gesture of solidarity and a call to action, urging the government to acknowledge the scale of the tragedy and provide greater support to those affected.

(With inputs from PTI)