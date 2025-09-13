Three engineering students among nine killed in Hassan Ganpati procession crash

At least nine people, including three engineering students, were killed after a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, officials confirmed. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.(X/@ShobhaBJP)

“Between 8 pm and 8:45 pm yesterday, a tanker lorry drove recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession at Mosale Hosalli. Nine people have died in the incident, and the driver was also injured. Among the deceased are three engineering students and six villagers,” Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah said according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn that several people lost their lives and over 20 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. On behalf of the government, a compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to each of the bereaved families, and the state will bear the medical expenses of the injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must all stand with the families affected,” he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees were run over by a truck during the procession. May God grant peace to the departed and give strength to their families to endure this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment for those undergoing care,” he said in a statement.

