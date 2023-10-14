Bengaluru woman attacks, bites cops after staying at mall till 2:30am, arrested: Report

In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru woman allegedly assaulted police officials and even bit one when asked to leave the premises of a popular mall in the city, at closing hours. The incident reportedly occurred within the Adugodi police station limits in the early hours of Thursday, according to a report.

The woman, who worked as a chartered accountant, attacked officials when asked to leave the mall at closing hours.

The woman has been identified by the publication as a 28 year old chartered accountant hailing from Davanagere. She lived at a PG in Koramangala. Following the altercation, the woman has been arrested and is currently being kept at the Central jail in judicial custody.

She had gone to the Nexus mall in Koramangala to catch the 10:30pm show of The Nun II. However, things took a turn when she stayed back at the mall for hours after the show ended. She was found by officials of the mall at around 2:30am when they were closing, but refused to answer questions on what she was doing there.

When staffers tried convincing her to leave, she allegedly abused them and their manager, and attacked the security officers. The manager of the mall then dialled 112 to call the police, and a woman police sub-inspector on patrol duty responded. The woman was then taken to the police station by the SI and her team, and questioned.

Cops at the station asked her whether she wanted to file a complaint on the mall authorities over any possible trouble she had faced, however, the woman threw her slipper at an assistant sub-inspector and abused the cops. The woman continued attacking police officers even after being warned that cameras were recording her.

She also tried to run away from the station and even bit the SI's hand when she was caught. Cops then registered a case against her under sections 353, 323, 324 and 504 of the IPC, for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty, for voluntarily causing hurt, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and for intentional insult, the report said.

The woman has been tested medically, and a report is awaited. Further police probe is underway and cops are in the midst of trying to find out is she was facing any issues.

