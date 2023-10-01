News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kannada actor Nagabhushan arrested after Bengaluru car crash kills woman

Kannada actor Nagabhushan arrested after Bengaluru car crash kills woman

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 01, 2023 04:28 PM IST

The incident took place at Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits here and the officials rushed to the spot and arrested Nagabhushan.

Kannada film actor Nagabhushan S S has been arrested, as a speeding car allegedly driven by him rammed into a couple, killing a 48-year-old woman, and critically injuring her 58-year-old husband, police said on Sunday.

Kannada actor arrested for allegedly driving speeding car into couple, one died
Kannada actor arrested for allegedly driving speeding car into couple, one died

Also Read - Bengaluru man sues Apple India and service center, gets 1 lakh compensation: Report

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Main Road here on the night of September 30. According to the police, Prema S (48) and Krishna B (58) were walking on the footpath, when the accused, driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, allegedly knocked them down, before crashing into an electric pole. They said he was driving the car in a "rash and negligent" manner. The severely injured couple were rushed to a private hospital. While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits here and the officials rushed to the spot and arrested Nagabhushan. The actor has featured in several movies, especially in comic roles. Police said a case has been registered and the car has been seized for further investigation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out