Bengaluru woman's plot to kill husband fails after goons fake murder: Report

As many as five people have been arrested from the Peenya area on Bengaluru for their involvement in a contract killing case. The accused include 26-year-old Anupallavi, who planned to have her husband killed. Among others were arrested were Anupallavi's mother, Ammojamma, and three others who were hired for the murder.

A report in The Times of India said Anupallavi's plot to kill her husband, Naveen Kumar, backfired on her as the hired goons faked the murder. The report said Anupallavi wanted to get her husband killed as she was in a relationship with another man, Himavanth Kumar. Naveen owns a flour mill and works as a cab driver.

The couple (Anupallavi and Himavanth) had allegedly paid ₹90,000 to the three goons in advance and promised another ₹1.1 lakh after the murder. According to plan, the three men abducted Naveen and took him to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. However, they had no plans to go through with the rest of the deal as they did not intend to murder him, the report said.

Instead, they partied with him. To convince Anupallavi and Himavanth that the job was done, they poured tomato ketchup on Naveen when he was in an intoxicated state, and sent a picture of the same to the couple. Believing that the murder had indeed happened, Himavanth feared consequences and hanged himself at his house.

Meanwhile, Naveen's sister filed a missing person's report with police, but Naveen returned home on his own a few days later. Police then interrogated Naveen, who said the three goons -- Harish, Mugilan and Nagaraju -- had been given a contract for his murder, for which he had been kidnapped.

Police soon found Anupallavi and her mother's role in the plot, following all the five people were arrested. However, the report cited police sources as saying that Naveen had asked for his wife not to be arrested because he loved her.