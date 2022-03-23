Karnataka woman pays ₹10 lakh to get husband murdered, gets arrested
- A woman from Belagavi in Karnataka was arrested after she paid ₹10 lakhs to her husband's business partners to get him murdered.
A Belagavi woman has been arrested for getting her husband murdered by his two business partners. Raju Doddabannavar, a 46-year-old real estate developer and businessman, was killed on March 15.
Raju was allegedly hacked to death after the perpetrators threw chilli powder in his eyes. The incident took place at about 5:30 a.m. on March 15. Raju died on the sport from excessive bleeding.
Three people have been arrested in this matter - Kirana, who was the second wife of the victim, and his business partners Dharmendra and Shashikant.
Reports say there was a dispute among the three partners with regards to the unfinished project that had started ten years ago. On the other hand, it was revealed that Kirana confirmed upon inquiries that the deceased, Raju, had kept his first marriage a secret from her.
Raju had also married a third time after having had two children from his second marriage with Kirana. Moreover, it is being said that he had not named either Kirana or his two children to inherit any of his wealth.
Raju and his business partners had planned to build an apartment in Chennamma Nagar, Belgavi. However, Raju had completed six other projects without including Dharmendra and Shashikant.
Irked by Raju's betrayal, Kirana joined hands with Dharmendra and Shashikant to kill him. She, reportedly, paid the two men ₹10 lakhs to get her husband Raju murdered.
