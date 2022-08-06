Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will reduce travel time to two hours: Nitin Gadkari

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 04:58 PM IST
In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.
Currently, the average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours and the new expressway is expected to bring it down to two to three hours (HT FILE PHOTO)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce the travel time between the two cities to two hours, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.

The minister said, “India will have 26 new green expressways in the next three years and this will reduce the travel time for people choosing roadways. The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them and it is going to help commuters to reach their cities (Chennai or Bengaluru) in just two hours. I would like to reiterate that our roads are going to be no less than the roads of America in the future.”

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned in his speech about the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. “The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will connect two key centres of growth. The four-lane elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai Port more efficient and decongest the city traffic,” Modi had said.

Currently, the average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours and the new expressway is expected to bring it down to two to three hours. Modi had laid the foundation for the 262 km long expressway in May. The expressway is going to pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the 117-kilometre-long Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is also under construction and this is expected to be completed by October.

