Bengaluru’s anti-plastic drive nets big wins, 52 tonnes seized, ₹1.3 crore in fines: Report

Bengaluru's war on banned plastic is showing serious results, with nearly 52 tonnes of illegal plastic products seized and ₹1.3 crore collected in fines in just 18 days. Bengaluru's West zone recorded the highest cases, while the East zone imposed the steepest fines, highlighting the varying enforcement strategies across the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo))

The crackdown, led by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) from September 8 to 26, saw the West city zone top the charts with 2,876 cases and ₹38.6 lakh in fines, said a report by The Times of India. Officials there confiscated 12 tonnes of plastic, the most active zone in terms of sheer enforcement.

Interestingly, the North zone focused on volume: officials seized nearly 20 tonnes from only 1,406 cases, pointing to targeted raids on bulk suppliers and stockpiles. Yet, the average fine per kilogram was lower, suggesting large hauls from fewer, high-volume violators, said the report.

In contrast, the East zone, with only 959 cases and 1.2 tonnes seized, imposed the steepest fines, nearly ₹946 per kg. This suggests a laser focus on habitual offenders and retailers, where fines target non-compliance more than quantity, according to the report. Areas like Mahadevapura, KR Puram, and Byatarayanapura emerged as hotspots.

Penalties for selling or storing banned plastic range from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, while even domestic users can be fined up to ₹1,000. BSWML recently hiked the penalty for littering city roads and drains to ₹2,000.

With more than 9,500 cases booked citywide, officials said the campaign has highlighted not just the scale of plastic violations, but also the need to fine-tune enforcement for a broader long-term impact.