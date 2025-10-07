Edit Profile
    Sudden overnight rainfall floods Bengaluru, sparks traffic chaos and public outcry

    Bengaluru faced severe flooding after a sudden downpour caused traffic chaos and public outcry.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:04 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    A short but powerful downpour late Sunday night (October 5) into early Monday (October 6) brought much of Bengaluru to a standstill, flooding streets, toppling trees, and clogging traffic across the city.

    As the IMD forecasts more rain in Bengaluru, residents are left grappling with inadequate drainage and infrastructure woes. (X)
    As the IMD forecasts more rain in Bengaluru, residents are left grappling with inadequate drainage and infrastructure woes. (X)

    Gusty winds and heavy rain led to the uprooting of seven trees and the snapping of 25 branches, according to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), as reported by The Hindu. The worst-hit areas included parts of south Bengaluru like Siddapura, where roads were quickly submerged, leaving vehicles to navigate ankle-deep water.

    Traffic snarls began early Monday as fallen trees and waterlogging blocked key routes. Commuters were diverted from stretches like TVS Cross and Navarang Junction, while roads near Hebbal and Soladevanahalli saw heavy delays.

    A multi-vehicle collision on the Electronic City flyover added to the morning chaos, said the report.

    Residents flooded social media with images and videos of waterlogged roads, slamming civic authorities for poor drainage and lack of preparedness. “This is how road near Dmart, Siddapura was submerged under water with just few minutes of rain.. This is progress in terms of crumbling Infrastructure of Bengaluru. And @DKShivakumar may state that its nature and it happens everywhere,” one user commented.

    The Bengaluru traffic police also took to X to advise residents of areas that are waterlogged, writing, “Traffic advisory: Due to waterlogging, Hebbala Upper ramp towards City is having slow-moving traffic,” and “Due to Waterlogging near dodda mara junction towards choodasandra is having slow-moving traffic.”

    Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain over the next 48 hours, with cloudy skies and occasional thundershowers expected. Winds may reach speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, while temperatures will hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Sudden Overnight Rainfall Floods Bengaluru, Sparks Traffic Chaos And Public Outcry
