Sudden overnight rainfall floods Bengaluru, sparks traffic chaos and public outcry

A short but powerful downpour late Sunday night (October 5) into early Monday (October 6) brought much of Bengaluru to a standstill, flooding streets, toppling trees, and clogging traffic across the city. As the IMD forecasts more rain in Bengaluru, residents are left grappling with inadequate drainage and infrastructure woes. (X) Gusty winds and heavy rain led to the uprooting of seven trees and the snapping of 25 branches, according to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), as reported by The Hindu. The worst-hit areas included parts of south Bengaluru like Siddapura, where roads were quickly submerged, leaving vehicles to navigate ankle-deep water. ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees 3,500 fatal accidents in four years, conviction rate at 7%: Report Traffic snarls began early Monday as fallen trees and waterlogging blocked key routes. Commuters were diverted from stretches like TVS Cross and Navarang Junction, while roads near Hebbal and Soladevanahalli saw heavy delays.

A multi-vehicle collision on the Electronic City flyover added to the morning chaos, said the report. ALSO READ | Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project back on track? Fresh tenders for corridors 2 and 4 Residents flooded social media with images and videos of waterlogged roads, slamming civic authorities for poor drainage and lack of preparedness. “This is how road near Dmart, Siddapura was submerged under water with just few minutes of rain.. This is progress in terms of crumbling Infrastructure of Bengaluru. And @DKShivakumar may state that its nature and it happens everywhere,” one user commented.

The Bengaluru traffic police also took to X to advise residents of areas that are waterlogged, writing, “Traffic advisory: Due to waterlogging, Hebbala Upper ramp towards City is having slow-moving traffic,” and “Due to Waterlogging near dodda mara junction towards choodasandra is having slow-moving traffic.”