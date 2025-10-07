Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project back on track? Fresh tenders for corridors 2 and 4

After months of delays, the 149-km Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) is set to get back on track, with K-RIDE initiating fresh tenders for two key corridors stalled due to a contractor dispute. The K-RIDE board, led by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, on Monday decided to invite new tenders. (Getty Images / Representational Photo)

The K-RIDE board, led by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, on Monday decided to invite new tenders to complete civil work on Corridor 2 (Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara, 25.01 km) and Corridor 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, 46.88 km), Deccan Herald reported.

The decision follows advice from the Advocate General and comes in the very month the four-corridor project was originally slated for completion, according to the 40-month timeline announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020.

Touted as a complement to Namma Metro, BSRP has faced multiple setbacks due to coordination challenges between the Karnataka government and Indian Railways. Work had only begun on two corridors before halting in March, leaving overall physical progress at just 18.5%.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had initially secured contracts for Corridor 2 on August 26, 2022, and Corridor 4 on December 30, 2023. However, on July 28, L&T terminated both contracts and claimed ₹505 crore.

With L&T no longer executing the work, K-RIDE is moving ahead with fresh tenders while contesting a commercial court’s stay on encashing the company’s bank guarantee.

Corridor 2 will be tendered in three packages, Chikkabanavara-Yeshwantpur, Yeshwantpur-Hebbal, and Hebbal-Benniganahalli, over the coming days, with contracts expected to be awarded by December. Tenders for Corridor 4 will follow in November, with work contracts likely awarded early next year, the report further added.

K-RIDE Managing Director Govinda Reddy told DH that calling new tenders was unavoidable after L&T “illegally and unilaterally” terminated the contract.

On rolling stock, progress is encouraging. The Railways granted in-principle approval to provide 50% equity for the purchase of 306 metro-like coaches at ₹4,270.30 crore. According to DH report, deadlines for the Corridor 2 packages will be 18 months for Chikkabanavara-Yeshwantpur and Hebbal-Benniganahalli, and 24 months for Yeshwantpur-Hebbal.

Final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the Railways’ equity proposal is still pending.

